ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch heiress and registered nurse Trudy Busch Valentine won the Democratic primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday evening, the Associated Press projects.
She will face Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the general election this November.
Valentine defeated her opponent former Marine Lucas Kunce, as well as nine other Democratic hopefuls.
A live look inside the Sheet Metal Workers Hall where Trudy Busch Valentine has just won the democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the primary election. @KOMUnews @BlakePhillipsTV https://t.co/8EMn4jNHsL pic.twitter.com/APIe4hnXAm— Jayden Jagtiani (@JagtianiJayden) August 3, 2022
A first-time candidate for political office, Valentine had 156,679 votes with 97% of precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m.
“I’m running to put politics aside and put people first,” Valentine said in a statement on her campaign website.
She had numerous endorsements including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, former Columbia mayor Brian Treece and U.S. Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver.
Valentine’s campaign focused heavily on her policy plan to deal with the impacts of the opioid crisis, highlighting her career as a nurse. Her proposals aim to help addicts recover by increasing rates to providers through Medicare, increasing quick access to treatment as well as telehealth. This is a personal issue for her following the death of her son as a result of an overdose in 2020.
“If they can get into a system of being treated, they can get the help they need,” Valentine told the Missouri Independent. “There are medications now that people can take to prevent the high or whatever you get from taking an opioid. That’s huge.”
She also highlighted the need to prevent addiction including increasing police training on the use of anti-overdose drugs, as well as holding pharmaceutical companies liable for their role in the opioid epidemic.
The Valentine campaign also focused on investing in early childhood development programs and domestic violence assistance, reduce carbon emissions and supports renewables, as well as protecting insurance rights for Missourians by lowering costs of prescription drugs and preventing companies from jacking up drug prices.
Valentine’s past as well as her multi million-dollar fortune raises some questions however. This includes her involvement in her participation in a white “Veiled Prophet” ball in 1977. She has since apologized for her role in the event when she was 19 years old, according to KSDK.
This story is developing and will be updated.