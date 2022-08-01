MISSOURI − Less than one day before the primary for U.S. Senate, former President Donald J. Trump has made, what appears to be, an official endorsement for a Missouri candidate in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate: Trump will be endorsing "ERIC."
The announcement came on Monday, shortly after 5 p.m., via Trump's social media platform, TruthSocial.
"I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections," Trump said in a statement on TruthSocial. "And I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"
It is unclear whether Trump refers to former Gov. Eric Greitens or Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, but the endorsement is considered by many to be the most pivotal endorsement in the Republican party's tent.
Immediately after the announcement, Greitens tweeted that he is honored to have the backing of the former president.
Honored to have the support of President Trump! We will MAGA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NljSJqEQG5— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) August 1, 2022
I’m honored to receive President Trump’s endorsement. From the beginning, I’ve been the true MAGA Champion fighting against the RINO establishment backing Schmitt.President Trump said it best when he characterized Schmitt’s campaign as ‘great dishonesty in politics.’— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) August 1, 2022
A short while later, Schmitt came out with his own statement on Twitter, saying he is "grateful for President Trump’s endorsement."
🚨ENDORSEMENT—PRESIDENT TRUMP🚨I’m grateful for President Trump’s endorsement. As the only America First candidate who has actually fought for election integrity, border security & against the Left’s indoctrination of our kids—I’ll take that fight to the Senate to SAVE AMERICA!— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) August 1, 2022
Whichever it is, "ERIC" won the nod after last month Trump released a scathing statement regarding Vicky Hartzler, saying he will not be endorsing her for Senate.
"You can forget about Vicky Hartzler for Senate from the Great State of Missouri," Trump wrote on TruthSocial. "I was anything but positive in that I don't think she has what it takes to take on the Radical Left Democrats.
"I was very nice to Vicky on the call," Trump added. "But will NOT BE ENDORSING HER FOR SENATE!"
On Sunday, Trump criticized Schmitt for undercounting his support in Missouri in order to boost his numbers in the polls.
"Wow," Trump wrote on TruthSocial. "Great dishonesty in politics. Too bad!"
Earlier Monday, the former president touted an endorsement for the state's GOP Senate primary, saying he will be making his decision before the end of the day.
"I will be Endorsing in the Great State of Missouri Republican race (Nomination) for Senate sometime today!" Trump posted on TruthSocial.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Trump made additional endorsements for three Missouri Congressional incumbents — Congressmen Jason Smith, Sam Graves and Blaine Luetkemeyer.
Separately, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed former Marine Lucas Kunce in the Democratic primary. Kunce said he is proud of Sanders' endorsement.
Before Missourians vote in tomorrow's Democratic U.S. Senate primary, I'm proud to have the support of a fighter for working people like @BernieSanders. pic.twitter.com/bf3MXEBmJk— Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) August 1, 2022
During this primary, @LucasKunceMO has shown he's willing to take on Big Pharma and Big Ag. He'll fight for an agenda that puts working people first, not big corporations and the billionaires who corrupt our political system. I'm proud to endorse him for U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/5edxuLa9Tw— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 1, 2022
The much anticipated race for the vacant seat of retiring Sen. Roy Blunt is set for Tuesday. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election coverage can be found here.