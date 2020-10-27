Tuesday is the last day USPS recommends to turn in mailed-in ballots

COLUMBIA — The United States Postal Service recommends to mail in ballots by Oct. 27 in order for them to count.
Voters in Boone County can track ballots once they are mailed off.
The Boone County Clerk, Brianna Lennon, said you can go to booneballottracker.com and register.
Voters must enter the tracking ID number and their personal information in order to track a ballot.
The tracker will let voters know whether the ballot is in the mail or at a county clerk’s office.
“USPS tracking does not look like UPS. What it will say is the ballot is in the mail, and the ballot is at our office. So you can't see ‘Now it's in St. Louis—now it's in Columbia,’ all that we're able to see is what the post office scans in,” said Lennon.
Lennon said that 12,000 ballots were sent out in Boone County and received positive feedback from the about the tracker.
“Overall, we've had a really good response to starting at the ballot tracker, and people have been really happy to be able to see and feel very confident that their ballot has been received by our office,” said Lennon.
If you choose not to mail in your ballot, then it’s best to let your county clerk’s office know.
“Let us know sooner rather than later. Because if you do decide to go in person and not use your mail in ballot, it will add time to your experience at the polling place. We will need to confirm that we have not received it voided out and have to inform the poll workers of that,” said Lennon.
Lennon said that she expects the Boone County Clerk office to continue to track ballots for future elections.
