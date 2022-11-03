COLUMBIA - Two candidates already know the outcome of their race ahead of Tuesday's election. Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith are running unopposed for local seats in the Missouri House of Representatives.
Steinhoff is running in the 45th District, which encompasses downtown Columbia.
Smith represents the 45th District now, but his residence got redrawn into the 46th District after redistricting earlier this year. Current representative for the 46th District, Martha Stevens, is not seeking reelection.
From the classroom to the state Capitol
Steinhoff hasn't held elected office before, but she is no stranger to local politics. The Democrat has served as the president of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association, the union representing Columbia teachers.
Steinhoff said she was reluctant to run for office but that it was a "perfect storm of timing." She retired from a 34-year teaching career in May and no one filed to run in her district. Steinhoff also said she received encouragement from people to run for office.
"I would imagine if any of those things had not happened, I probably wouldn't be running," Steinhoff said.
Even though Steinhoff is on a glide path to the statehouse, she's been knocking on doors and talking to voters.
"Running unopposed is the way to go," Steinhoff said jokingly before getting serious.
"I'm trying not to take that lightly, and I've tried to meet as many voters as I can, but it really is helping me hone what's important and talk about the issues that are important to me and I believe important to the district."
The former teacher says education is a priority for her.
"I often hear things come out of Jeff City that it feels like people don't understand what it's like to be a teacher, they don't understand what's going on in the classrooms everyday," she said.
Steinhoff said the state needs to spend more money on education.
"I hate to say let's throw money at a problem, but money is at the root of every issue I see in education now," Steinhoff said. "There may need to be some bigger things that need to change in education but until we are fully funding it, how are we going to find out?"
According to a 2018 report from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Gallaway, state money accounts for about 32% of per-student funding, placing the Show-Me state 49th nationally.
According to a statewide survey of teachers created to find ways to combat teacher shortages, a majority of educators say they want the state to raise the base pay for teachers.
Steinhoff agrees.
"We need to have significant increases to all educator salaries and once we do that we can start seeing what is that we really need to change to make education better."
On average, Missouri teachers earn about $51,444 a year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Steinhoff said that gun control is another priority for her.
Columbia has suffered a recent string of shootings, including one on homecoming weekend that left an MU student in the hospital.
Steinhoff said there needs to be more gun regulation to stem the tide of violence. She said that too often, gun violence impacts the most vulnerable.
"I notice that, as a teacher, a lot of that violence falls on our young in this community," Steinhoff said. "And I will say we are losing lives on both sides of those guns, because in the past, what might have lead to a fist fight is now leading to somebody being incarcerated."
New seat, same 'fight'
Smith is already in the state legislature, but after next week, he will be in a new district.
Smith says the new district doesn't change much for him.
"It's the same fight," Smith said. "You get up every day wanting to help people."
Smith said he believes it's possible to break through the barriers of polarization to get things done.
He talked about a positive interaction he had with a Republican family while canvassing. The family was playing cards in the garage and told him he had entered "the lion's den."
Smith said he responded "That's okay, I want to be here." He sat down and talked to the family about politics, and at the end, was invited to a neighborhood meeting.
Smith said that's what his job is all about.
"I love it, I love going door to door, I love talking to people," Smith said. "I never wanted to be one of these politicians that doesn't interact with people. I never want to be someone that's so far removed that they say, hey, we haven't seen our representative."
But Smith said it's just as important to take a stand when he sees something that's "not right."
Smith said he plans to file a bill banning teenagers from buying automatic weapons. He said it's "ridiculous" that a teenager can buy an automatic weapon in Missouri.
This comes as Democratic leaders in the Missouri House of Representatives sent a letter to Gov. Mike Parson and House Majority Leader Dean Plocher Thursday, asking them to prioritize gun safety during the next legislative session.
Smith said that even if his bill doesn't pass, it's important for to show how each representative voted on the issue.
Right now, Smith is focused on knocking doors for other Democrats running in Boone County. He says this election is a chance for Democrats to flip the script on power in Jefferson City.
"They [voters] just have to go vote," Smith said.