JEFFERSON CITY - The News Tribune will host two forums Tuesday evening for state Senate in the Aug. 2 primary election, according to the Jefferson City News Tribune.

The forum for state Senate District 6 is scheduled for 6 p.m. The forum for the state Senate District 10 is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The forums are open to the public at the Jefferson City Hall, 320 E. McCarty Street. It will also be livestreamed on the City of Jefferson Youtube channel.

The candidates for state Senate District 6 are Mike Bernskoetter and Scott Riedel.

Bernskoetter is an Republican incumbent in the race. He was sworn into office on Jan. 9, 2019. Prior to serving on the Senate, Bernskoetter was the State Representative for the 59th District and served for eight years.

Riedel is a Republican candidate in the race against Bernskoetter. He served 31 years in the U.S. Army, completed two Combat tours in Iraq, and retired as a Lieutenant-Colonel.

The candidates for state Senate District 10 are Joshua Price, Bryan Spencer, Travis Fitzwater, Jeff Porter, and Michael Carter.

Price is a Republican candidate from Mexico, Missouri.

Spencer is a Republican candidate from Wentzville. He was elected to be the State Representative for the 63rd District and served for eight years. He left office on Jan. 6.

Fitzwater is a Republican candidate from Holts Summit. He is currently serving as State Representative for the 49th District and has served since 2014.

Carter is a Republican candidate from St. Louis. Prior to running for state Senate, he was a private practice attorney for Carter Law Offices LLC. He has also worked for the University of Missouri - St. Louis as a real estate attorney, defense attorney, general counsel, and senior lecturer. Carter also served as Wentzville Municipal Judge and was a director on the St. Louis Real Estate Board.

The forums will be moderated by Managing Editor Gary Castor, who will ask questions to the candidates that were posted by the News Tribune staff and community members.

Questions for candidates can be submitted via email to vote@newstribune.com, and candidates will be asked to answer them in a future edition of the newspaper or at the forum.

The forums will go on for a second night and is scheduled for Thursday, July 21. The forums will features candidates from House Districts 49 and 59.