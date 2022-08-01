Most senate primary candidates campaigned across Missouri today ahead of Tuesday's election.

MISSOURI - Most primary candidates for Missouri's open US Senate seat campaigned Monday afternoon to make a last ditch effort to win over voters.

Vicky Hartzler

Hartzler Campaigning ahead of tomorrow's election

Vicky Hartzler campaigned across Missouri Monday, stopping in Columbia at the Missouri Cattleman's Association. 

"There's a lot of reasons that people are supporting me," Hartzler said.

"All of the Missouri Ag groups are behind me because they know I am a farmer in Congress and that's our number one industry is agriculture," Hartzler said. 

Eric Greitens

Greitens campaigns across missouri.

Eric Greitens did a fly tour Monday, stopping at different airports in Missouri to talk to supporters and media. 

"At the end of the day this race is really simple. I'm Eric Greitens, I'm the MAGA candidate, and I'm running against RINO's and everyone knows it," Greitens said. 

Eric Schmitt 

Schmitt Campaigns across Missouri.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt campaigned Monday in Washington, Missouri, stopping to talk with media ahead of Tuesday's election.

"If you want someone who is going to fight back that's my record, and I think that's what people want is an America first fighter," Schmitt said. 

Lucas Kunce

Democratic nominee Lucas Kunce campaigns.

Kunce help a campaign event in Independence, Missouri, Monday evening. 

While speaking to his supporters, Kunce said, "That's the problem in the U.S. Senate, the people up there don't understand how everyday Missourians live, they just don't, they don't get it." 

