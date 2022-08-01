MISSOURI - Most primary candidates for Missouri's open US Senate seat campaigned Monday afternoon to make a last ditch effort to win over voters.
Vicky Hartzler
Vicky Hartzler campaigned through Columbia Monday afternoon. KOMU 8's Taylor Freeman attended one of her press meetings at the Missouri Cattleman's Association.
"There's a lot of reasons that people are supporting me," Hartzler said.
"All of the Missouri Ag groups are behind me because they know I am a farmer in Congress and that's our number one industry is agriculture," Hartzler said.
Eric Greitens
Eric Greitens spent the day flying to a variety of airports across Missouri. Monday morning in St. Joseph, he spoke with members of the media, including KSHB.
"At the end of the day this race is really simple. I'm Eric Greitens, I'm the MAGA candidate, and I'm running against RINO's and everyone knows it," Greitens said.
Eric Schmitt
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt spoke to the media in Washington, Missouri Monday afternoon.
"If you want someone who is going to fight back that's my record, and I think that's what people want is an America first fighter," Schmitt said.
Lucas Kunce
Lucas Kunce held an event in Independence, Missouri, Monday evening.
While speaking to his supporters, Kunce said, "That's the problem in the U.S. Senate, the people up there don't understand how everyday Missourians live, they just don't, they don't get it."