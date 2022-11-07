COLUMBIA — On the eve of Election Day in Missouri, candidates for the U.S. Senate are making final efforts to secure votes on Tuesday.
Candidates eyeing Roy Blunt's seat are Missouri Attorney General and Republican candidate Eric Schmitt, Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine, Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable and Libertarian candidate Jonathan Dine. Through both physical campaigning and virtual advertisements, candidates are pushing voters to hit the polls on Tuesday.
"You guys ready to take this country back?" Schmitt said at a campaign event in Columbia on Monday morning.
Schmitt spent Monday touring the state to promote his campaign and other Republican candidates. The first stop on the tour was at the Boone County GOP office and there were five others scheduled. His Democratic rival, Valentine, campaigned last in Columbia on Oct. 21 and marched in the MU Homecoming parade the following day. On Monday, she spent the day in the St. Louis area with seven planned stops.
Physical campaigning is not the only way candidates are drawing attention ahead of the election. Campaign advertisements are in full swing ahead of the election, and often, they're attacking opposing candidates.
From the YouTube channel "Eric Schmitt for Senate," advertisement titles include "Heiress," "Big City Liberals" and even one as blunt as "Trudy Valentine — Wrong for Farmers. Wrong for Missouri." These ads all each have a couple hundred views on YouTube.
Valentine's YouTube page is getting a lot more visible attention: four campaign ads have more than 1 million views each. "Agent" and "Security" claim Schmitt supported Missouri farmland being sold to China, and "Ban" and "Un-American" draw attention to Missouri being the first state to ban statewide abortions under Schmitt's direction after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Ben Warner, an associate professor in MU's Department of Communication, said negative advertisements, especially attack ads that wage a personal attack at an opposing candidate or political party, play a role in helping get voters to the polls. He said it can help those in the middle choose a final candidate to cast their ballot for.
"Politics are so negative, but research suggests that these can be persuasive in helping those people reach a final decision on Election Day," Warner said.
Since the 1960s, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires all commercial television stations to air political ads by both parties, with no hard definitions of truth-regulating. Warner said this allows for candidates to blur the lines in their campaign ads.
"There is an expectation that you can provide support for the fact-based statements that you're making," Warner said. "Candidates can defend themselves and say 'all of the factual claims that we've made are supported by some evidence' and our interpretation of those facts is just our interpretation of those facts."
KOMU 8 took a look at one of the most popular campaign ads from Schmitt attacking Valentine: "Big City Liberals." Schmitt claims that Valentine supports Democrats who are for defunding police. He then turns the ad around and shows how as attorney general, he launched the Safer Streets Initiative to "lock up more criminals."
While Schmitt is fair in saying he has secured more criminal convictions since taking office, Valentine released an ad just a few days ago, saying his remarks about her supporting "anti-cop agenda" is untrue. She cites the Missouri Independent in April 2022 when she went on the record saying "I think defunding the police is totally wrong."
Warner said political advertising is like a football game, where each candidate tries to push the ball forward but also has to play defense.
"Even if they're salacious, even if they're really negative, even if they're really controversial, both sides tend to maximize the amount of benefit that they can get from the ads," Warner said.
This idea can be seen through Valentine's ad attacking Schmitt for selling Missouri farmland to China. She claims he voted twice to allow "Chinese Communists to buy Missouri farmland." Schmitt refuted this when asked at the campaign tour stop in Columbia on Monday. KOMU 8 News could not find a specific example of Schmitt directly supporting people or companies from China buying farmland. KOMU 8 News did find that when he was a state senator, Schmitt voted to approve a bill and then a veto override of the bill in 2013 which allowed for no more than "1%" of foreign business ownership of Missouri farmland.
Context can change perception for voters and viewers of these ads. Warner said the goal is to just get an idea to stick in voter's heads with negative campaign ads.
"If you hear something over and over again in an ad, and you never see that information is refuted, then you probably think 'Hmm something is here,'" he said.
If you're looking for resources to do your own fact-checking, you can use national organizations like Politifact or Fact-check.org. For more localized information on each race and candidate, KOMU 8 have a full breakdown on our Voter Guide.