JEFFERSON CITY − On National Voter Registration Day, the Jefferson City NAACP is hosting a Unite the Vote event, where attendees can register to vote, learn about different elections and ask questions about voting.
The event will take place Tuesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Community Park.
Julie Allen, the election coordinator of the Jefferson City NAACP, said she hopes to get community members out to ask questions about voting.
"If you're not registered to vote, we can get you registered and answer whatever questions you have," Allen said. "If you don't know where your polling place is or how to figure that out, we can look it up for you right there."
Allen said Americans have the power to influence what is happening in the nation, state and local community based on their vote.
"Your vote is one way for you to make a difference all the way from the local level, to the police, to your Parks and Recreation, to your city council, through your state legislators and your governor, and the laws and policies they adopt all the way to the local to the national level," Allen said.
Allen said some people think their vote doesn't matter since they are just one person, but each vote has an impact.
"Each of those votes count toward that election result," Allen said. "An election can sometimes be decided by a very small amount, even in the local community, even by you know, 80 or 100 votes."
Allen said the Freedom to Vote Act surrounds what is happening throughout the United States with individual state election laws. She said the act addresses early voting restriction.
"We do not restrict early voting in Missouri, but restricting the ability for individuals to vote other than on Election Day, or requiring a photo ID as the only type of identification that can be provided in order to vote," Allen said. "200,000 to 300,000 people in Missouri would not be able to vote because they do not have voter IDs."
Allen said the act sets a level of equity for all eligible voters.
"Whether you're rich or poor, whether you're an hourly worker, whether you have challenges with childcare and getting to the polls, whether you're disabled, whether you're elderly, no matter what," Allen said. "If you are eligible to vote, this national bill provides a level playing field to make sure every eligible voter really has the opportunity to vote."
Allen said state leaders make voting more accessible by allowing individuals to vote early. She said this means voters have the ability to vote a week or two before the Election Day.
"This would allow people who are hourly workers and can't get off of work, or individuals who don't have childcare at a certain time on Election Day, or people who are on public transit and don't have public transit that works for them to be able to come vote," Allen said.
Allen said she helped register an individual who had never registered to vote because they are disabled.
"They had some physical challenges, and they did not feel like they would ever be able to vote, and I said we will get you registered to vote," Allen said. "So you don't have to try to figure out how you're going to physically get to the polls."
For individuals struggling to find ways to register to vote, Allen said there are various options.
"First of all, you can even register to vote at your library," Allen said. "Or you can register to vote at your local Department of Motor Vehicle."
Building Community Bridges is participating in the voter registration event. Founder of Building Community Bridges, Douglas Wright, said he thought he lost his right to vote when he was incarcerated.
"One of the things in my mind, if you're a convicted felon, you lost your right to vote," Wright said. "But I learned that if you completed your parole in the state of Missouri, you can register to vote."
Wright said he took that information and ran with it. He said he shared this with many other people that had this misconception.
"So now, we partner with JCVote! and we also offer voter registration," Wright said.
Unite the Vote is another opportunity to register to vote. Allen said community members can bring their families to enjoy free barbecue and musical entertainment. Allen said masks and social distancing are advised.
Allen said the right to vote is a vital part of the American government.
"If everybody who's eligible to vote votes, it just strengthens our democracy," Allen said. "It strengthens our country, and that's what we should want."