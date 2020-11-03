UPDATE 11:35 p.m.: Incumbent Southern Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry was defeated by Democrat Justin Aldred in Tuesday's election.
Aldred won with 25,361 votes, or 52.6%, against Parry's 22,830 for the district one position.
Justin Aldred’s victory speech @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/pmo0XXQLbM— Lauren Schwentker (@L_SchwentkerTV) November 4, 2020
BOONE COUNTY — Fred Parry served as a Boone Hospital trustee and the Columbia Housing Authority commissioner for eight years before being elected in 2016.
He is also is a long-time magazine publisher and served as Columbia housing author commissioner.
Parry expressed why having more experience makes him the best fit.
"Aldred wants to come in and run Boone County and implement some aspect of the Green New Deal here in Boone County, which will cost local taxpayers millions of dollars and also increase utility fee," Parry said. "So I want people to understand that there is a distinct difference. This is not an election that's about partisan politics. This is really about experience."
Justin Aldred, an Ashland native, worked in the State Auditor's office under Missouri Gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway. He also studied political science at MU.
"My time at the Missouri State Auditor's Office under State Auditor Nicole Galloway gave me a view of how local government should function with a focus on rooting out waste, fraud and abuse," Aldred said. "And my time at the Missouri National Guard, show me how to be a frontline leader how to manage millions of dollars of equipment personnel."
Candidates are focusing on issues such as COVID-19 procedures, federal pandemic money, the economy and racial disparities. All of these issues were expressed last Wednesday in the Boone County Commissioners forum.
Federal COVID-19 Money
Boone County's response to COVID-19 is a prominent topic in this election. The distribution of CARES Act funding has started a lot of conversation.
According to Parry, he thinks Boone County has been slow-moving to economic recovery.
"We got the health part of this covered well, but I think where we have missed the boat is focusing on the economic recovery, and I think we have been slow to the gate to get the financial recovery moving here in Boone county," Parry said.
Aldred wants more open meetings and communication when addressing the use of funding.
"We got to obey the health order, and a mask is the best way to do that, so everybody needs to wear a mask that is the best way to stop the virus. The other piece of that is the economic development piece of it has a healthy community first, and that comes to hand and glove with the ultimate economic recovery," Aldred said.
Racial Disparities
Parry wants to focus on making Columbia more attractive to minorities.
"There aren't a lot of great reasons for African-Americans to move to Columbia, Missouri right now. That's one of the things that we need to get around the table and talk about how can we make a community more attractive, than only to companies that might come in an employee for 500 new employees. But how do we make our community more attractive to minority populations?"
Aldred wants the local government to be more involved
"I think this is a matter of government being more engaged in minority communities. That should not be up to individuals to flag down the attention of elected leaders. It is up to officials to be actively involved in communities they were elected to represent, and that's exactly what I intend to do."
Campaign Finances
According to the general election financial reports, which were submitted on Oct. 26, Parry raised $16,300 this period, and over $151,000 overall.
Aldred's finances raised $11,050 this period and over $77,500 overall.
Election Day Thoughts
Regarding Election Day, Parry said his team will be busy working on their last chance to get people's attention.
"We have pretty aggressive television and radio campaigns running right now to inform people about our campaign. So I'm going to do as much as I can to stay distracted on election day," Parry said.
Aldred alo expressed how he felt about Election Day.
"Tomorrow night, we're going to leave everything we can out on the field. This has been a wonderful and exciting process, but it's also very humbling at the same time," Aldred said.