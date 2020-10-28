USPS recommended mail-in ballot deadline passed; other voting options available

Boone County - The USPS' recommended deadline to turn in a mail-in ballot was Oct. 27. But, if you are worried or are looking for other options to vote, there is still an opportunity to get your vote in and count.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said if you live in the county, there's a better chance your vote make it on by 7 p.m. Election Day deadline. Lennon said if you live in Boone County, you can drop your mail-in ballot at the downtown post office and Boone County Government Center's ballot drop boxes.
"We've been working really closely with the local post office to make sure that any ballot put in locally makes it back to our office," Lennon said.
If you live outside Boone County, Lennon said there's no guarantee a mail-in ballot will make it on deadline.
Lennon said if you are questioning if the ballot makes deadline, you can always void it and go for other voting options.
"If we have not received it, and either they haven't sent it yet, or they have sent it, you can call our office or send us an email," Lennon said. "We will verify your personal information and the address the ballot was mailed to. Then, we'll be able to void out that ballot."
Other voting options include absentee in-person or voting in-person on Election Day.
"The most important thing you can do is either bring it directly to our office, if it's an absentee ballot, or if it does need to be cancelled, let us know before Election Day because it will make your Election Day experience run smoother," Lennon said.