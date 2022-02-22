JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City NAACP and Jefferson City FaithVoices will host virtual candidate forums on Facebook Live for two upcoming elections.
School board candidates will participate in a forum at 6 p.m. on March 21. City council candidates from Wards 1 and 3 will have their forum at 6 p.m. on March 28.
The forums are designed to let voters ask questions of the candidates before the municipal elections on April 5.
Nimrod Chapel, president of the Jefferson City NAACP, stressed that residents should vote to help influence the community.
“School board and city council members make decisions that affect our daily lives and our children. To see positive change in the growth of our city and in welcoming diverse community members, it requires each of us to vote," he said.