As the Nov. 8 midterm Election Day nears, here's a guide for Missouri voters:

Dates to remember

Absentee voting period begins: Sept. 27

Voter registration deadline for midterm election: Oct. 12

First day of no-excuse absentee voting: Oct. 25

Last day to vote absentee: Nov. 7

Midterm election: Nov. 8

How to register to vote

To vote in Missouri, you must be a Missouri resident and U.S. citizen. You also have to be at least 17-and-a-half years old to register to vote and 18 years of age to vote.

If you're not sure if you're registered, check your registration status on the Secretary of State's website.

Here are additional ways to register:

Register online.

Mail-in an application. Select your county and download a form to print here.

In person at your county clerk's office. Find your county here.

Request an application to be mailed to you within three to five business days. It must be postmarked by the registration deadline, Oct. 12.

How to vote absentee

Absentee voting at local election offices started Sept. 27 for those who are eligible:

Voter will be absent from their voting jurisdiction on Election Day,

Voter is incapacitated or confined due to illness or injury, or is the primary caretaker for someone who is,

Voter is restricted by religious belief or practice,

Voter is employed as or by an Election Day authority at a voting location different than their own,

Voter is incarcerated, but still allowed to vote,

Voter is a participant in the Department of State's Address Confidentiality Program.

You must request a ballot application by Oct. 26. You can return the ballot by mail or fax, but it must be received no later than 5 p.m. the second Wednesday before the election, which is Oct. 26.

In-person, no-excuse absentee voting at local election offices starts Oct. 25 for those who want to vote early without reason.

Registered voters have until 5 p.m. Nov. 7 to cast an absentee ballot.

New voter ID law

A new voter ID law went into effect Aug. 28. Out-of-state driver's licenses, bank notes, utility bills, student IDs and other formerly accepted forms of ID are no longer valid.

Valid ID examples include:

Non-expired Missouri driver's license

State-issued ID

Non-expired U.S. passport

Military photo ID

Voters who show up without an acceptable ID on Election Day will be able to vote with a blue provisional ballot. The ballots are more complicated to fill out and cannot be immediately tallied like a normal ballot. Tallying will begin to be verified at noon the Friday after the election.

What's on my ballot?

There are five statewide ballot issues to vote on. Voters will also decide who will represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House, among other contests.

Find a copy of your sample ballot here, and click on the links below to learn about the ballot issues and candidates.

