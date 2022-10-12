COLUMBIA - Missouri residents have to register to vote by Wednesday in order to cast their ballot in the November election.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said there are several ways to go about registering to vote.
“The big thing to note is if you have never registered in the state of Missouri before, [Wednesday] is the absolute last day that you can do so and still be able to vote in November,” Lennon said.
However, if you have previously registered to vote in a different county in the state, Lennon said you are able to do a change of address into the county after the deadline.
If you meet the voter registration eligibility requirements, you can register online, by mail or in-person. If registering via mail, your application must be postmarked on or before the Oct. 12 registration deadline. For in-person registration, Boone County residents can head to the Boone County Government Center, located at 801 E. Walnut Street, or they can visit one of these locations.
To register, you should have your Missouri driver's license number or the last four of your Social Security number on-hand for the application.
To vote on Nov. 8, you will also need to bring one of the following forms of identification to the polls:
- A non-expired Missouri driver’s license or state ID
- A non-expired military ID or veterans card
- A non-expired U.S. passport
These requirements are new. They went into effect in August after Gov. Mike Parson signed a new voter ID provision into law in June.
“Previously, people could use the voter ID card that we send to them, a sample ballot, a student ID, an out-of-state drivers license,” Lennon said. “None of those are available options anymore.”
Lennon said the no-excuse absentee portion of the law means people will not be asked to provide a reason in order to vote absentee.
“Starting Oct. 25, people will be able to vote absentee in our office without needing a reason,” Lennon said. “So, we’re going to be doing weekend extended hours and some satellite locations so people can take advantage of that.”
Lennon also encouraged people to apply to help out as a paid poll worker on Election Day.
“We are still always looking for poll workers,” Lennon said. “If you have ever been interested in learning more about the elections process or if you have some free time on Election Day, and you want to get involved in the elections process, we are still taking applications to be an election judge, or a poll worker.”
To prepare for Election Day, you can request a sample ballot via email here. If you're interested in working the polls, find more information here.
KOMU 8 has a voter's guide available on KOMU.com with details on the five ballot questions and candidate profiles from local and state races. Click here to read more.