MID-MISSOURI - Voter registration for the April 5 municipal election ends Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon says there is still time to register.
"You can do it online, it's really easy. You can go to our website, which is vote.boonemo.org, or you can go to the Secretary of State's website and register there," Lennon explained.
On both Boone and Cole County Clerk's Office websites, you can find your polling place, sample ballot and voter registration status. Click here to register or update your voter registration in Boone County, and click here for Cole County. Voters can also check or update their voter registration on the Secretary of State's website here.
In Boone County, voters will decide on two members for the Columbia Board of Education, the Columbia mayor and Columbia City Council members for wards three and four, as well as county and city sales tax propositions. The sample ballot also includes a special election question regarding the use of Columbia School District's general obligation bonds amounting to $80 million.
Issues on the sample ballot in Cole County include school board elections for the Jefferson City, Jamestown C-1, Moniteau County No. 1, Cole County R-1 and Blair Oaks R-11. Other issues also touch on a variety of topics from mayoral, city council, alderman and trustee positions, to sales tax and sewage propositions as well.
Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer said while they usually see 10% turnout at these April general elections, he's hoping to get more than that.
"These are the elections that affect you. Your elected people keep your school board, and they spend your tax dollars that you pay every year with your school boards," Korsmeyer said. "That's what controls the funds."
Both Lennon and Korsmeyer emphasized that both counties still offer absentee voting. Lennon said you can cast your absentee ballot in-person at the clerk's office. She also says if you will be out of town on Election Day, you can request your absentee ballot until March 23.