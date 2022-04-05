COLUMBIA - Boone County voters chose to approve a proposed use tax Tuesday, while Columbia residents also approved the city's own use tax.
Both taxes, known as so-called "Wayfair Taxes," will apply to all out-of-state online vendor purchases in Boone County and the city of Columbia respectively.
The Boone County use tax that voters approved will impose a 1.75% tax, the same as the county sales tax.
Similarly, the Columbia use tax that voters approved will impose a 2% tax on out-of-state online stores.
The tax will essentially make out-of-state online sellers pay the 2% sales tax that local stores already have to pay. Money from the tax will go toward transportation, recreation and public safety improvements.
Since voters approved both taxes, Columbia residents will pay 3.75% on items bought from out-of-state, online vendors.
This is not a new tax and advocates say it is supposed to help level the playing field between online stores and local businesses.
Boone County District II commissioner Janet Thompson previously told KOMU 8 that while online shopping may be a bit cheaper, it's hurting Boone County businesses.
Currently, out-of-state vendors that do not have a physical presence in Missouri do not report sales back to Missouri and its local counties.
Both of the use taxes will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Find the rest of Tuesday's election results here.