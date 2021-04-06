COLUMBIA — The $6 million Boone County Fire District bond passed with 2,818 'yes' votes in Tuesday's election.
The bond will pay for a number of items like land, renovations to fire stations and vehicles and replacements of some of the district's vehicles.
"We want to thank this opportunity to say thank you to our supports, the voters out there," Gale Blomenkamp, Boone County Fire District Assistant Chief said.
Also in Boone County, voters approved a $7.7 million bond for the Southern Boone School District, with 881 votes. The measure will add 28,000 square feet of instructional space and renovate two of the district's buildings.
Through both the Boone County Fire District bond and the Southern Boone School District bonds, voters won't have to pay more in taxes now that it is passed.
The fire district bond is an extension of the 2014 bond that added a 25 cent tax for every $100 spent on property.
Blomenkamp also emphasized that the approval would not have been possible without the volunteers who serve the voters every day in the field.
"We believe that we do a great job for our community volunteers who go out there every day and do the professional job and they're volunteering and keeping good relationships," Blomenkamp said. "We continue that support and I that's what I think we do on a daily basis."
The bond passed Tuesday is the first in a series of five separate bonds over the course of 10 years.
For mid-Missouri's final election results, click here.