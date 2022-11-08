COLUMBIA – Kip Kendrick won the Boone County presiding commissioner race Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the clerk's office.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Kendrick has 34,505 votes, while Republican opponent Connie Leipard had 26,729.
Kendrick welcomed the news at a watch party with family, friends and supporters at Big Daddy’s BBQ in Columbia.
HAPPENING NOW: Kip Kendrick is speaking to everyone at his watch party. He said “I feel great.” He currently leads in the race for Boone County Presiding Commissioner by about 7,000 votes with 77% of precincts reporting. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/paeyQY2Q8o— Jayden Jagtiani (@JagtianiJayden) November 9, 2022
This is the first time since 2011 that Boone County will have a new presiding commissioner. For 12 years, Daniel Atwill served as commissioner, but he did not run for re-election.
Kendrick worked in the state Capitol for the past eight years, six of those years as representative and two of those as Sen. Greg Razer’s chief of staff.
“I am the right fit at the right time. I've been in Jefferson City for the last eight years," Kendrick said. “I've been in leadership roles across Boone County and here in the city of Columbia.”
Kendrick says he wants to use his experience at the state Capitol to expand Boone County’s presence at both the state and federal level.
“Having served and worked inside the capital for the last eight years, there's kind of been, in my opinion, a lack of presence of the commission inside the building at times,” Kendrick said. “I say that because it's important that Boone County have a seat at the budgeting table, a budgeting process at the state level. The more federal state dollars that we can draw down to Boone County to help us on our capital improvement projects, our infrastructure projects, the more we are able to then leverage our local dollars and put them to better use."
One of Kendrick's main focuses while campaigning was door knocking. Kendrick worked with a team of interns to knock over 45,000 doors. Kendrick said when he was talking to people in Boone County, he learned that many people don’t know what the presiding commissioner does. Kendrick said he wants to change that. Growing community engagement is one of his goals as commissioner.
“I want people to know what the Boone County Commission does while elevating the commission and the position of the presiding commissioner, to make sure the people feel engaged and feel part of the decision making process,” Kendrick said.
The commission oversees a variety of the county's facilities, services, organizations and budget.
Kendrick served as the ranking minority member on the House Budget Committee for four of the five years that he was on the Budget Committee. There he helped craft multibillion dollar budgets.
“I never took that lightly in my role as a legislator, and I certainly won't take that role lightly as presiding commissioner. A budget reflects your shared priorities, it reflects the priorities of the county and I'm ready to put that skill set to work here locally and be able to get things done for Boone County. I want to continue to elevate this county to the position within the state that it deserves,” Kendrick said.
Leipard thanks voters
Leipard held at a watch party Tuesday night with family, friends and supporters at Shakespeare’s South in Columbia.
HAPPENING NOW: People are starting to arrive at Connie Leipard’s election night party. Leipard is running for Boone County Presiding Commissioner. She says it’s nice to be surrounded by family and friends. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/sFowarVe1F— Eleanor Sheahan (@sheahan_eleanor) November 9, 2022
She told KOMU 8 News she would like to thank everyone who voted for her. She said she will continue to volunteer in Boone County and will be an active member in the community.
Atwill's tenure
Atwill said the Boone County presiding commissioner holds a great deal of responsibility.
“The county commission is engaged on a daily basis. It's a wide spectrum of things that actually have an effect on the daily lives of people in the county, it's a challenging and rewarding opportunity to do the work that's involved with that,” Atwill said.
Atwill will remain as the presiding commissioner until Dec. 31. Atwill said he will take the remainder of his time as commissioner helping to train and assist Kendrick with the county’s policies, procedures, and processes.
Atwill said he plans on spending time with his grandchildren and returning to his hobbies like photography and woodworking, once he is no longer presiding commissioner.