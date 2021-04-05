Here's some information to make sure you know when, where and how to vote in the upcoming municipal election.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. To find your polling place, use the tool on the Secretary of State's website.
Below, we've compiled a list of the candidates in each race and the propositions on the ballot to help you make informed decisions.
Auxvasse Mayor
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Ashley Steinbeck currently represents Auxvasse's South Ward as alderman. She is running unopposed.
- Write in a candidate
Auxvasse North Ward Alderman
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Robin Burch
- Monica Ayers currently represents Auxvasse's North Ward as alderman.
- Write in a candidate
Auxvasse South Ward Alderman
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Clifford Wenneker is running unopposed. Wenneker would replace Ashley Steinbeck's seat, who is running for mayor.
- Write in a candidate.
Fulton City Attorney
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Eric Palmer Qualls primarily practices eviction defense and tenant actions. He only works for tenants, according to his LinkedIn page. He is the sole candidate, after Robert Sterner opted not to file for re-election.
- Write in a candidate
Fulton City Councilman Ward 1
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Valerie Sebacher is the incumbent and currently serves as Fulton Housing Authority's executive director.
- Mike West is a former City Council member.
- Write in a candidate
Fulton City Councilman Ward 2
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Jeffrey Stone is the incumbent and is running unopposed.
- Write in a candidate
Fulton City Councilman Ward 3
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Alan Combs is running unopposed and as worked for the last nine years as a marketing production specialist for Missouri Employers Mutual.
- Write in a candidate
Fulton City Councilman Ward 4
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Lauren Eh Nelson is a Fulton resident.
- Rick Shiverdecker is running for re-election. He was first elected in 2011 and has served five terms on council.
- Write in a candidate
Holts Summit Alderman Ward 1
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Michael D. Harvey served as Jefferson City Council member for eight years before moving to Holts Summit and working on the Cole County Republican Central Committee.
- Write in a candidate
Holts Summit Alderman Ward 2
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Chris Redel has not served in city government before but has experience working in committee at several jobs during his career in IT.
- Write in a candidate
Mokane Mayor
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of one year.
- B. Jo Belmont is the incumbent and served as Mokane alderwoman and mayor pro term. She was appointed as mayor in 2018.
- Write in a candidate
Mokane Councilpersons at-large
Voters can select two candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Shauna Lenhard is the incumbent and is running for re-election.
- Write in a candidate
- Write in a candidate
City of Jefferson Municipal Judge
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Scott T. Evans is a lawyer with the Law Office of Evans Crow Halcomb.
- Angela Silvey is an attorney with Silvey & Associates, LLC.
City of Jefferson City Prosecutor
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Gaylin Carver is an attorney with Carver & Michael, LLC.
Fulton School District No. 58
Voters can select two board members to serve a term of three years.
- Jaqueline "Jackie" Pritchett is an incumbent and is running for re-election.
- Leah Williamson Baker is an incumbent and is running for re-election.
- Tyler Steffens I will bring a fresh face and fresh ideas to the district in order help create the best learning environment for our children, as well as a safe and supportive atmosphere for teachers, administrators, and staff.
Jefferson City School District Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Ken Enloe is the Director of HR and Business Development for Huber & Associates Inc. and the current school board Treasurer.
- Lindsey Rowden is a member of the Freeman Mortuary team and a current school board member.
- Ian Shadrick is a blind rehabilitation specialist and an adjunct assistant professor of special education at Hunter College City University of New York.
Mexico School District No. 59
Voters can choose two board members to serve a term of three years.
- Randolph Scott Reinwald has nine years behind him in the classroom, the last seven as a special education teaching assistant. He is also a school bus driver.
- Keith Louder spent 33 years in the Mexico School District as a teacher, coach and in leadership roles. He looks to focus on electronic education, as well as recruiting and keeping top educators.
- Andrew B. Craig is longtime youth sports coach. He applauds the current board and administration for their response to the pandemic, but lists in school learning as a priority.
- Marci Minor previously was the district’s communications director, which allowed her to work with the board and all departments. Before that she was an educator for 17 years.
- Scott Joseph Nichols has children in the school system while also being a supervisor at True Manufacturing and a captain with the Little Dixie Fire Protection District.
- Write in Candidate
New Bloomfield R-III School District
Voters can choose two board members to serve a term of three years.
- Craig Abbott a 1992 graduate of New Bloomfield High School, previously served nine years on the board. An environmental manager with Republic Services, he has a degree in natural resources management. He has two children attending New Bloomfield schools.
- Doug Glick is a 1991 New Bloomfield graduate, has worked at Missouri Farm Bureau for 14 years, currently as an agency sales manager. He has two children attending schools in the district.
- Amy Reeder Pendleton a New Bloomfield resident since 2011, is supervisor of patient admissions at University Hospital in Columbia. She has a bachelor's degree in history at Columbia College and is working toward a master's of business administration/master's of health care degree. She has one child attending school in the district.
- Write in a candidate
South Callaway R-II School District
Voters can choose two board members to serve a term of three years.
- Caleb James Bartley is a first-time candidate.
- Brent Woods is an incumbent.
- Micah Benningfield is an incumbent.
- Jamey Martin is a first-time candidate.
- Write in a candidate