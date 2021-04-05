Here's some information to make sure you know when, where and how to vote in the upcoming municipal election.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. To find your polling place, use the tool on the Secretary of State's website.
Below, we've compiled a list of the candidates in each race and the propositions on the ballot to help you make informed decisions.
Proposition A — Sales tax
Voters will be asked if Cole County should renew the current countywide sales tax of 0.5% for five more years. If approved, the extension would be used to build new roads and bridges and repair existing structures.
Blair Oaks R-II School District Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Tim Luebbering is the current school board Treasurer.
- Dale J. Verslues is a current school board member.
- Logan Gratz is a real estate agent with Gratz Real Estate & Auctioneering.
Cole County School District No. R-1 Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Jenifer Seaver is the President of the Missouri Baptist Credit Union and the current school board Secretary.
- Lannie Sullivan is a distribution systems operations supervisor for Ameren.
- Renee Bungart is a website administrator and former communications director for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Cole County School District No. V Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Jennifer L. Bradley is a retail sales and experience manager at Commerce Bank and the current school board Vice President.
- Ryan Carrender is a Jefferson City Fire Department captain and the current school board President.
- Sarah Strobel is a teacher in the School of Osage School District.
Jefferson City School District Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Ken Enloe is the Director of HR and Business Development for Huber & Associates Inc. and the current school board Treasurer.
- Lindsey Rowden is a member of the Freeman Mortuary team and a current school board member.
- Ian Shadrick is a blind rehabilitation specialist and an adjunct assistant professor of special education at Hunter College City University of New York.
Osage Fire Protection District Board Directors
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of six years each.
- Patricia (Patty) Prenger
- David Kampeter
- Dale Braun
Regional West Fire Protection District Board Directors
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of six years.
- Greg Longan
- Barry Lindenbusch is a tax preparer with Lindenbusch Accounting and Tax Service. Inc.
Russellville-Lohman Fire Protection District Board Directors
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of six years.
- Melvin Stubinger is the current Board of Directors Chairman.
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Richard J. Green
Proposition 1 - Annual Tax
Voters will be asked if the Russellville-Lohman Fire Protection District should be authorized to levy an additional annual tax of twenty-seven cents ($0.27) on the one-hundred dollar assessed valuation. If approved, the funds would help support the district.
City of Jefferson Municipal Judge
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Scott T. Evans is a lawyer with the Law Office of Evans Crow Halcomb.
- Angela Silvey is an attorney with Silvey & Associates, LLC.
City of Jefferson City Prosecutor
Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of two years.
- Gaylin Carver is an attorney with Carver & Michael, LLC.