KOMU 8 has compiled a list of candidates and propositions on your April 4 ballot to help you make informed decisions.
No excuse absentee voting is open now through April 3. Voters may cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Boone County Government Center.
The Boone County Clerk's Office is also offering weekend absentee voting on the following dates from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- Saturday, April 1 at the Southern Boone Public Library and the County Government Center
- Sunday, April 2 at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department and the County Government Center
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Voters must bring a valid photo ID — such as a Missouri driver's license, passport or military ID — in order to cast their ballot.
To find your polling place or see a sample ballot, visit the Secretary of State's website.
Columbia City Council
Voters who live in Ward 1 or 5 can choose one candidate to serve for a term of three years.
Ward 1
Nick Knoth is currently the Columbia regional director at the Better Business Bureau. He has previously worked in the Missouri House of Representatives, as well as the U.S. Congress.
Knoth has experience on the local level with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and has served on multiple local commissions including the Board of Representatives for the Boone County’s Family Access Center for Excellence, in addition to Columbia’s Housing and Community Development Commission.
Knoth volunteers at the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia and has been on its Board of Directors for over a year.
Ward 5
Gregg Bush is a registered nurse at University Hospital. Bush has a nursing degree, as well as an art degree, and previously worked in manufacturing and publishing.
Bush moved to Columbia in 2006. He has a wife and three children who are enrolled in Columbia Public Schools.
Don Waterman served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years and previously ran as a Republican for the Missouri House of Representatives’ 46th District seat in 2016.
Waterman has a master’s degree in mental health counseling and works as an analyst for American Outdoor Brands.
Read more about Waterman from our partners at the Columbia Missourian.
Columbia School Board
Voters can select three candidates to serve for a three-year term.
Chuck Basye served as a Missouri state representative (R-Rocheport) for eight years. During his two terms, he chaired the Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education.
Basye sued CPS and its board in January after he was not allowed to file his School Board application on the deadline day, which was a federal holiday. He has vocally criticized the district many times before, including calling for Superintendent Brian Yearwood's resignation in September 2021 over what he called a “highly inappropriate subject matter.”
Basye’s three children are CPS alumni, and two of his grandchildren currently attend CPS. His wife, Rhonda Basye, is a kitchen manager at Smithton Middle School.
Read more about Basye from our partners at the Columbia Missourian.
April Ferrao worked for the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services until last December, when she quit in order to run for School Board. City employees must take a leave of absence to run for school board and must immediately resign if they are elected.
Ferrao is president of the Hickman High School PTSA, where her two children attend. When they went to Ridgeway Elementary and West Middle schools, she was heavily involved with those PTSAs as well.
Read more about Ferrao from our partners at the Columbia Missourian.
James Gordon is a strategic consultant for market research company TargetSmart. He has been involved in politics since he was a child, campaigning for his father, former Arkansas state senator Allen Gordon.
Gordon volunteers at the Unitarian Universalist Church, which his wife, the Rev. Molly Housh Gordon, leads. Housh Gordon filed a lawsuit in January to overturn Missouri’s abortion ban, alongside 12 other members of the clergy in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia.
Gordon has two young children, one of whom currently attends CPS.
Read more about Gordon from our partners at the Columbia Missourian.
Paul Harper began his career working with youth at group homes and as a special education teacher. He later served as Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s general counsel for more than seven years. He is now an attorney for the Missouri Department of Secondary and Elementary Education’s Office of Childhood.
He has one child who is a recent alumna of CPS and one who is a current student.
Read more about Harper from our partners at the Columbia Missourian.
Chris Horn is a reinsurance manager for SageSure. He is the only candidate running for re-election; he is currently the vice president of the Columbia School Board and is running for his second term.
He has three children, two of whom currently attend CPS. His wife, Amanda Horn, teaches at Ridgeway Elementary.
Read more about Horn from our partners at the Columbia Missourian.
John Lyman is a loan officer at Veterans United. He moved to Columbia at age 6 and has lived in town for most of his life. He has involved himself with the public school system since his wife, Molly Lyman, began teaching at Paxton Keeley Elementary 18 years ago.
He is an alumnus of CPS, and his three children all currently attend CPS: one in each of the three levels of schooling in the district.
Read more about Lyman from our partners at the Columbia Missourian.
John Potter has worked in construction for more than 20 years. He formed a parents’ advocacy group, “CoMo Citizens for CPS Accountability and Transparency,” after the prolonged shutdowns at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a frequent school board meeting attendee and speaker.
Potter is an alumnus of CPS and has three children who currently attend CPS.
Read more about Potter from our partners at the Columbia Missourian.
Columbia Marijuana Tax
Voters will be asked whether to approve a 3% tax on recreational marijuana purchases. The local tax would be added on to existing sales taxes. Funds collected from the tax would be allocated to the city’s general fund.
It would go into effect Oct. 1.
Find more information on Columbia's proposed tax here.
Boone County Marijuana Tax
Voters will be asked whether to approve a 3% tax on recreational marijuana purchases. The local tax would be added on to existing sales taxes. The tax would help with overtime pay and additional staffing, as well as expungement efforts for marijuana-related offenses.
It would go into effect Oct. 1.
Find more information on Boone County's proposed tax here.
Boone County Fire Bond Issue
Voters will be asked to approve a no-tax increase bond worth $8 million. The Boone County Fire Protection District said it would use the bond to purchase new equipment and build a new fire station to replace a 40-year-old station on Route K.
Find more information about the bond issue here.
Sturgeon School Bond Issue
Voters will be asked to approve a no-tax increase $2 million school bond issue for the Sturgeon R-V School District.
If approved, the funds would go toward constructing a new vestibule at the elementary and middle school building. The bond would also fund new flooring, bathroom upgrades, library renovations, new exterior doors for safety and security and other repairs.
Jefferson City Mayor
The mayor is elected for four years, with an eight-year consecutive term limit.
Ron Fitzwater currently serves Ward 4 as a council member. He is a past member of the Transportation and Traffic Commission and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Fitzwater is currently the CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association.
Fitzwater has lived in Jefferson City for 15 years. He and his wife have three children and 10 grandchildren.
Jefferson City Council
Voters can choose one candidate per ward to service for a two-year term.
First Ward
David Kemna currently serves Ward 1. He was born, raised, and has lived in the First Ward for more than 35 years. He graduated from Helias High School and earned a bachelor's in education from Lincoln University.
Kemna has worked at Central Bank as a government accounts officer for 13 years.
He was elected to the Jefferson City Council in 2017 and currently serves as the vice chair of Public Works and Planning Committee, a member of the Finance Committee, a council liaison to the Parks and Recreation Commission and the USS Jefferson City Submarine Commission. He also served as mayor pro tempore in 2021.
Jeff Ahlers was born in Jefferson City and attended Truman State University.
Ahlers has been employed at Central Dairy for 31 years and previously worked in construction for seven years.
Ahlers currently serves as a member of the Cole County Republican Central Committee and has served as the committee’s treasurer. He has also served as a parish council president at Immaculate Conception, a member of the MU Extension Council, and on the city’s transportation and traffic commission.
Second Ward
Aaron Mealy is a native of Jefferson City and graduated from Helias Catholic High School, Lincoln University and MU.
He is currently employed by the Missouri Department of Social Services. He is a volunteer for multiple organizations: the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, Missouri River Relief, and People Helping Paws.
Edith Vogel graduated from Helias Catholic High School. She is currently retired from working as a license practical nurse at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.
Vogel previously served on the Jefferson City Council from 1999-2007 and served as the council representative member to the the Parks and Recreation Commission.
She currently is a member of the Cathedral of St. Joseph, St, Mary Hospital Auxiliary, American Legion Home Association and the Eagles Auxiliary. She also served as mayor pro tempore of the council.
Third Ward
Scott Spencer currently serves Ward 3. He is a lifelong resident of Jefferson City. He has been married to his wife for over 25 years and has two teenage daughters who attend JCSD.
Spencer retired from a fire captain for Jefferson City Fire Department in 2019. He is the co-owner of Firehouse Design, a graphic design and marketing firm he and his wife started 25 years ago.
Spencer is also a board member and volunteer for the Central Missouri Foster and Adoption Association.
Treaka Young has lived in the same Jefferson City neighborhood with her husband for nearly 23 years.
She attended Lincoln University and is currently a doctoral student at MU. She is currently retired from working for the state of Missouri for 23 years advocating for mental health and senior citizens.
Young also serves on boards for River City Habitat for Humanity and United Way, and is a member of the Planning and Zoning Committee.
Fourth Ward
Derrick Spicer currently serves Ward 4. He is a longtime resident of Jefferson City with his wife and two children.
He currently works as a sales director for PMI Hotels and Fairfield Inn & Suites.
Spicer is involved in the Boys & Girls Club, Building Community Bridges, Rotary and more.
Fifth Ward
Alicia Edwards is a Jefferson City native. She is a local entrepreneur and serves as the executive director of Building Community Bridges.
She graduated from the Leadership Jefferson City program of the Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce. She also serves as secretary of the on the chamber’s Minority Business Council, a member of the Parks and Rec Commission and Cultural Arts Commission, and the Capitol City Housing Task Force.
Mark Schwartz is a lifelong resident of Jefferson City. He has worked at the atate Capitol for 25 years.
Schwartz graduated from MU with a degree in consumer education and also graduated from Lincoln University with a master’s degree in political science.
He currently serves as the vice president of government affairs for the Missouri Behavioral Health Council.
He and his wife, the owner of Day Solutions Inc., have two children.
Jefferson City School Board
Voters can choose three candidates for a three-year term.
Brad Bates, an incumbent, is currently the executive director of the Missouri Beer Wholesalers Association. He is finishing his third term as commissioner for the Jefferson City Parks and Recreation.
Bates chaired the 2007 school bond campaign which added all-day kindergarten and the construction of Pioneer Trail Elementary. Additionally, he served on the Blue Ribbon Committee’s for two high schools as well as for a number of initiatives on the quality and improvement of JC Schools.
He and his wife have a daughter who graduated from JCHS in 2020 and a son who will graduate from JCHS in 2024.
Michael Harvey served eight years on the Cole County Republican Central Committee, eight years as a First Ward Jefferson City councilman, and three years as a Holts Summit alderman.
Harvey worked in finance at an automotive dealership and had a career at Central Bank before retiring.
Harvey graduated at the University of Central Missouri and has been married to his wife since 1985, the same year he moved to Jefferson City.
Scott Hovis, also an incumbent, has been the executive director of the Missouri Golf Association since 2005.
In 2009, Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Hovis to the Missouri Tourism Commission, and in 2012 he was elected chair of the Commission.
In 2013, Hovis began serving on the JC Schools Foundation Board. Hovis successfully opened the first-ever fully handicap accessible golf course in Jefferson City.
Hovis graduated from JCHS in 1992 and continues to reside in Jefferson City with his wife and two children who attend JC Schools.
Suzanne Luther was born and raised in Jefferson City. She worked at JCSD as an art teacher for 16+ years. She also worked at Four Quarters Art House LLC where gives older, unused buildings makeovers.
She graduated from the University of Missouri in 1983. She has one son.
Tapiwa "Felix" Madondo currently lives in Holts Summit, but was born in Zimbabwe. He moved to the United States when he was 11.
He currently works as a general services coordinator at Missouri Lottery Commission. Madondo studied computer science at Central Methodist University and received his bachelor's degree in computer information systems at Lincoln University.
Mandondo has worked for the state government for the past 17 years and currently works for the Department of Revenue.
Jefferson City "Kids First" Bond Issue
Voters will be asked to approve a no-tax increase bond worth $85 million. If passed, the Jefferson City School District said it will be used to make improvements throughout schools, such a new early childhood center, technology upgrades, renovations to middle schools and remodels of multiple school buildings.
To find more information on the bond issue, click here.
Jefferson City Marijuana Tax
Voters will be asked whether to approve a 3% tax on recreational marijuana purchases. The local tax will be added on to existing sales taxes. It would go into effect Oct. 1.
Cole County Marijuana Tax
Voters will be asked whether to approve a 3% tax on recreational marijuana purchases. The local tax will be added on to existing sales taxes. It would go into effect Oct. 1.
Fulton Marijuana Tax
Voters will be asked whether to approve a 3% tax on recreational marijuana purchases. There is not currently a licensed dispensary in Fulton.
The local tax will be added on to existing sales taxes. It would go into effect Oct. 1.
Callaway County Marijuana Tax
Voters will be asked whether to approve a 3% tax on recreational marijuana purchases. There is not currently a licensed dispensary in Callaway County.
The local tax will be added on to existing sales taxes. It would go into effect Oct. 1.