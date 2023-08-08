JEFFERSON CITY - Voters in Cole County voted against increasing the Missouri River Regional Library's (MRRL) operating levy Tuesday night.
Proposition L did not pass with 63% voting "no' and 37% voting "yes," according to unofficial results from the Cole County Circuit Clerk.
As previously reported by KOMU 8 News, Prop L would have increased the levy to renovate and expand MRRL, as well as increase collections, services and programs. It would have resulted in an average 2.5% property tax increase for most households, according to MRRL.
The library has not had an increase in its levy since 1964.
According to Natalie Newville, assistant director of marketing and development at MRRL, the funding would have gone toward critical upgrades, including accessibility issues, outdated technical infrastructure and cast iron pipes, and creating more space for kids and adults to utilize.