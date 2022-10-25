COLUMBIA − Missouri voters are ready to decide whether or not the state will join 19 others in legalizing recreational marijuana.
Amendment 3 decriminalizes marijuana, allows some to petition for a record expungement and expands licensing for producing and selling marijuana.
Mid-Mo NORML's Dan Viets said the biggest reason his group is advocating for the change is because of the decriminalization aspect.
"The most important thing about Amendment 3 is stopping more than 20,000 people from being arrested and prosecuted each year," Viets said.
There are multiple stores in Columbia already selling products with CBD, Hemp and fully legal THC variants, such as Delta 8. One such store is Hempriety, whose owner said he supports legalization through Amendment 3, especially since he and his business partners had obstacles to face while opening.
"Searching and researching through different companies such as different banks, different insurance companies, different marketing companies that would accept our products even though it's completely legal," Hempriety owner Alexander Aklam said.
Amendment 3 faced a long legal battle to land on the Nov. 8 ballot. Joy Sweeney filed a lawsuit claiming there weren't actually enough verified signatures on the petition. Sweeney appealed twice and the challenge ended after the Missouri Supreme Court declined to take up the case in September.
Now that it's on the ballot, not everyone who supports legalization is supporting Amendment 3.
"We would say no to Amendment 3, but out of a business decision, though," Hemp Hemp Hooray owner Kevin Halderman said.
Halderman said his concerns are about who has access to the potential new licenses to grow and sell.
"While we still talk about decriminalization and everything else, some industries are still trying to force their version of what they want to be legal and shell out the rest of us," Halderman said.
Legalizing Amendment 3 could be a give and take, according to one agriculture and applied economics professor at MU.
"By restricting through the licensing process, we won't actually have the competitive market the petition refers to in a few places," Michael Sykuta, who has a PhD in economics, said.
Among the criteria in consideration for those applying for a license are an "ability to maintain an adequate supply of marijuana," and "experience in a legal cannabis market." Both of those criteria are easier for those already in Missouri's existing medical marijuana economy.
Sykuta said Amendment 3 could have benefits for those who are currently buying illicit marijuana under the table.
"By having a legalized market, you reduce the worry about getting caught, you reduce the premiums that get charged for that," Sykuta said. "You have the ability to enforce quality standards, you have the ability to take the seller to court, for instance, if they are not providing the product they are supposed to be providing."
Amendment 3 would bring in an estimated $40.8 million in state revenue annually, according to the Secretary of State's office.
Every Missourian voter will have Amendment 3 on their ballot on Nov. 8 and KOMU 8 has a full voter guide available on KOMU.com.