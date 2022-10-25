Official Ballot Title:

Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one;

require a registration card for personal cultivation with prescribed limits;

allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged;

establish a lottery selection process to award licenses and certificates;

issue equally distributed licenses to each congressional district; and

impose a six percent tax on the retail price of marijuana to benefit various programs?

State governmental entities estimate initial costs of $3.1 million, initial revenues of at least $7.9 million, annual costs of $5.5 million, and annual revenues of at least $40.8 million. Local governments are estimated to have annual costs of at least $35,000 and annual revenues of at least $13.8 million.