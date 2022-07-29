COLUMBIA − The upcoming election on Aug. 2 will be the last election where House bill 1878 is not in effect.
The bill will change some of the requirements for absentee voting and require all registered voters in Missouri to provide photo ID.
The bill goes into effect on Aug. 28, which means the November election will be affected.
Right now, eligibility for absentee voting requires a voter to have a specific reason to absentee vote.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said absentee voting doesn't currently include very many people.
"It's an extremely limited number of reasons why you're eligible to vote absentee," Lennon said. "If you don't meet that criteria, you have to vote on election day."
Currently, voters have six weeks to absentee vote before Election Day. Absentee voting at any point in this duration requires an excuse, such as having COVID-19.
However, HB 1878 will allow for no-excuse absentee voting in person at the local election authority starting two weeks before the election.
This means that for the last two weeks in the six-week absentee voting period, absentee voting will be much easier.
"When we get to November, and we have no excuse absentee, you don't need a reason," Lennon said. "You can just show up and say 'I'd prefer to vote absentee because it's more convenient for me,' and you can get a ballot and vote."
Several parts of the bill also refer to outdated voting practices. Boone County doesn't use old electronic vote counting machines, and Lennon says Boone County doesn't use ballot drop boxes either.
The bill also repeals the use of mail-in ballots. However, Lennon said the wording on the bill is very confusing.
"Absentee mail-in voting is not the same as what the bill used to define as mail-in voting. It's two separate kinds," Lennon said.
This means that absentee mail-in voting will still exist, but the mail-in voting used back in the 2020 election will be repealed.
The mail-in voting that the bill refers to isn't currently used in Boone County either.
Lennon said the government office has to make sure voters understand the law by the November election.
"Leading into the November election, the biggest challenge that we'll have is educating our voters on what exactly that law does," Lennon said.
Lennon said her office receives around 100 mail-in ballots a day, but easier accessibility to mail-in voting will make the process easier for everyone.
"It does improve the voter experience on Election Day and leading up to Election Day," Lennon said. "So it gives voters the time to be able to vote conveniently and safely. It also gives us the time to prepare."
If voters absentee vote but are missing an ID, in the future they will be able to fix the issue and vote before Election Day.