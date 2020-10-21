COLUMBIA – Missouri residents wishing to vote by mail must send a mail-in ballot request to their local election authority by Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.
The ballot itself is due to the office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
When absentee or mail-in ballots are received, election workers make sure they’re completely filled out and match up with the voter’s record. If there is missing information or a signature looks really wrong, they reach out to the voter to have them fix it.
Ballots are locked in the office’s vault area until the Thursday before the election when bipartisan election judge teams begin opening and processing them.
Processing involves reviewing the ballot envelope, opening it, separating the ballot and then storing the ballots in a locked ballot box until Election Day.
The fact that judges work in bipartisan teams is something local election judge Catherine Volmert said she cannot stress enough to voters who fear their ballot might get tossed.
“We do everything possible to make sure that everybody’s vote counts,” Volmert said.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said the office has seen a large increase in the number of absentee and mail-in ballots compared to previous years.
However, the majority of election workers will oversee in-person voting.
“We have about 650 election judges that we need to staff all the polling places,” Lennon said. “And that’s compared to probably 30 election judges that we use for absentee teams.”
Most of the judges are experienced, but more were needed for the June and August elections, as well as the November election.
Newer judges are typically paired with experienced ones, and all of them are given an overview of the process and are trained on the laws that allow ballots to be counted.
“We've been preparing since before the June election for this increased amount of absentee,” Lennon said. “The Clerk's Association itself and national organizations have provided a lot of good, learned experience training. And we've been doing a lot to prepare to make sure that we have enough judges to process all the ballots and to handle the ballots that are going out and coming back.”
Lennon said she feels really good about where her office is at and is ready for a successful election.
For more information about mail-in ballots, check out the KOMU 8 Voter Guide.