MISSOURI - The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot for the April 6 municipal election is Wednesday at 5 p.m.
This year, voters can no longer cite COVID-19 as a reason for absentee voting. You must qualify for a mail-in ballot under other provisions.
Those provisions include illness, physical disability, being a poll worker and absence from Boone County on Election Day.
Missouri is one of many states that have altered voting access since the November general election.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon explains how the COVID-19 provision expired.
"The legislature passed, in June of 2020, a law that was only in effect for the August and November 2020 elections, if you were at risk for COVID-19," she said.
The expiration of that law means that voting provisions return to their 2020 status. If you plan to request a mail-in ballot, your completed form must arrive at the Clerk's office by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
"They can email that to our office, or they can mail it back, although it's getting pretty close to the deadline so I wouldn't count on mail at this point, but we also have an online application available," Lennon said.
Most people who are voting by mail will need to get their ballot notarized. Voters who are incapacitated or confined are exempt from that requirement.
Once the ballot is notarized, it must be returned to the Clerk's office by 7 p.m. on Election night, April 6.
"Postmarked does not apply. It has to be physically in our office by 7 p.m.," Lennon said.
Those who qualify may also vote absentee in-person at the Clerk's office. The qualifications are the same for this option.
This weekend, the county is offering special options for in-person absentee voting. HyVee on Nifong Boulevard will offer absentee voting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Parkade Elementary will do the same on Sunday.
We have 3 weekend absentee voting opportunities for the April 6th election! Drop off your mailed absentee ballot or vote absentee in-person and bring a form of ID.
Despite the COVID-19 exemption going away, Lennon is not concerned about reduced turnout.
"What we saw happen last year was the COVID-19 excuse allowed people to change the method for how they voted, but it didn't dramatically affect turnout," she said.
All voters who do not qualify for absentee voting can vote in-person at the polls on April 6.