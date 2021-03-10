BOONE COUNTY - Wednesday, March 10, is that last day eligible citizens in Missouri can register to vote ahead of the April 6 election.
The election on Tuesday, April 6, is the annual school and municipal election. On the Boone County ballot will be the candidates vying for two Columbia School Board seats.
According to Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, people looking to register to vote can go to the Boone County Clerk or the Missouri Secretary of State's website to fill out a voter registration form by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
She said all interested voters, even those who are already registered, should check the Boone County Clerk's website to make sure their information is correct.
"If you think that you're registered already, or you know that you are, look yourself up on our lookup tool, make sure that we have your correct address and that all of your information is still current," Lennon said.
To vote in the state of Missouri, voter registration qualifications are as followed:
- 17 ½ years of age to register, 18 years of age to vote
- United States Citizen
- Missouri Resident
Lennon said voting in the April election is just as important as the November election.
"These local elections are always the offices that are closest to you — it's school board, it's city council, it's people that are making decisions and living in the community," Lennon said. "It's always really important to vote in every election, but local elections are especially important because they are making day-to-day decisions that affect your life."
Voting in the April election won't look the same for people who voted in November. Lennon said concerns over COVID-19 are no longer an acceptable reason to vote absentee.
"We're back to where we were when we had absentee voting if you're going to be out of town, if you have a disability, if you are incapacitated or confined to an illness," Lennon said. "Those are all reasons you can vote absentee and you can do so in our office or you can do it by mail."
To see if you're eligible to vote absentee and also to register to vote, you can visit the Boone County Clerk's website.