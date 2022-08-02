COLUMBIA - The primary election takes place Tuesday at 44 different locations across the state, starting at 6:00 a.m. and closing at 7:00 p.m.
Boone County Clerk, Brianna Lennon, encourages voters to prepare for Tuesday's voting.
"We encourage everyone to go to our website to look up their sample ballot, look up their polling place and make sure that they are all good and updated for the election."
Lennon also said if voters cannot make it to one of the 44 assigned polling offices, the 3 central locations in Boone County allow voters to decide there as well:
- Boone County Government Center
- Friendship Baptist Church
- Woodcrest Chapel
Bernadette Holzer, a democratic candidate for Missouri House of Representatives District 143, believes there will be a significant number of people at the polls for the primary election on Tuesday.
"I think that more people will show up now than they have in the past. The primaries, people don't tend to show up in as large of numbers as they do during the general. But I think that we're going to see some real change during this primary, because there are a lot of really good people out there running."
She also believes that the extreme heat will not have an impact on voter numbers.
"I think that people that want to get out there and vote will," Holzer said.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a heat advisory in effect until Aug. 3 at 8:00 p.m.
Another alteration occurred Monday night when Trump endorsed senate candidate "Eric" for the Missouri primary election. However, it is unclear if he is referring to former Gov. Eric Greitens or Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, as of Monday night.
Either way, Holzer believes Trump does not have as much power as he did in the past.
"I think Trump's days are pretty much numbered, especially with what's going on with the January 6 committee hearings," Holzer said.
Regardless, both former Gov. Eric Greitens and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt took to social media Monday night to post their hopeful responses.
I’m honored to receive President Trump’s endorsement. From the beginning, I’ve been the true MAGA Champion fighting against the RINO establishment backing Schmitt.President Trump said it best when he characterized Schmitt’s campaign as ‘great dishonesty in politics.’— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) August 1, 2022
🚨ENDORSEMENT—PRESIDENT TRUMP🚨I’m grateful for President Trump’s endorsement. As the only America First candidate who has actually fought for election integrity, border security & against the Left’s indoctrination of our kids—I’ll take that fight to the Senate to SAVE AMERICA!— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) August 1, 2022
According to Holzer, there are more democratic candidates running for office in Missouri than in previous years.
"I think that it has a lot to do with what happened during the Trump administration and they want to see some real change now. They're standing up and actually running for a position so they can implement that change."
Looking ahead, there are a few differences between this primary election and the general election in November.
First, absentee ballots will be more attainable starting Aug. 28, as voters will no longer need to provide a valid reason to vote as an absentee.
Another change is that in order to vote, Missourians must provide a Missouri State or Federal Government issued ID. In the past, other forms of ID were allowed.
"I think that everyone needs to be able to vote. Obviously, I think that we should make it easier for people to vote, not harder," said Holzer. "I think there are going to be a lot more people showing up at the polls in November [than in previous years], a lot more."
