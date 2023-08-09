JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri River Regional Library's (MRRL) proposition tax to renovate and expand the library did not pass Tuesday night.
"It's definitely a somber mood in the building today because we do have these critical updates that have to be done," Natalie Newville, assistant director of marketing and development at MRRL, said.
63% voted against increasing the MRRL's operating levy, and 37% voted "yes," according to unofficial results from the Cole County Clerk.
The expansion and renovation of MRRL has been a long time in the making. MRRL Director Claudia Young said talks began in 2017, and architects were hired in 2020.
Although library staff and users are discouraged by the results, Young said she is "still hopeful that someday the library will find a way to expand and renovate in order to provide more services for the Cole County community."
She believes that a public library is an essential component to a thriving community. Despite the loss, she doesn't think it is a statement on how people feel about libraries.
"I was surprised by the outcome," she said. "I thought the library had much better odds."
Multiple representatives from the library had the same reaction. They believe the community loves the library and the reason for the loss is due to Cole County overall being tax averse.
Before the campaign, MRRL spoke with community members to figure out what they wanted. They plan to meet with stakeholders and listen in again.
The library fundraises year-round. Newville says they've "always been fiscally responsible" when it comes to the budget, and fortunately, they've been saving money for capitol improvements.
Without the tax increase, the MRRL will be unable to complete the expansion. However, updates are still necessary. This means in order to improve accessibility issues, there will be less public space for library users.
"It kind of feels like we're punishing the people who use us," Newville said. "The people who did support the proposition are the ones who are also going to be punished by losing space and not having the resources that we really wanted to have."
The expansion would have allowed MRRL to maintain public space where people can gather, including adding meeting rooms, a children's area and a teen section, while also updating bathrooms and elevators.
"Supporters of MRRL came out and supported us and our vision. We can't thank you enough," Young said.