JEFFERSON CITY - With one week before Election Day, Missouri voters will soon cast their ballots for or against Amendment Three.
Amendment Three entails the following:
- Banning gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees;
- Reducing legislative campaign contribution limits;
- Changing the redistricting process approved by voters in 2018 (Amendment One) by:
- Eliminating the non-partisan demographer and putting bipartisan commissions appointed by the Governor in charge of the redistricting process
- Modifying the redistricting criteria
In 2018, Amendment One (also known as Clean Missouri) was approved by voters. Amendment Three was then drafted in hopes of pulling back some of Amendment One's changes, such as the creation of a non-partisan demographer to manage redistricting.
Sean Soendker Nicholson, the Campaign Manager of Clean Missouri since 2016, claimed Amendment Three was to overturn the will of the voters and protect the interests of politicians.
"The ultimate goal of Amendment Three is to allow lobbyists, political operatives, to go into backrooms and draw district lines to protect incumbent politicians and to protect their their personal interests," Nicholson said.
The Missouri Farm Bureau supports Amendment Three. The bureau's Director of Public Affairs Eric Bohl said voters in 2020 are allowed to change their minds since 2018, and that Amendment Three would keep typical voting communities together.
"So Missouri Farm Bureau is in favor of passing Missouri Amendment Three," Bohl said. "Because we believe that communities should be kept together when redistricting happens, rather than splitting them up for partisan political reasons."
The race for Amendment One was expensive back in 2018, and the current battle over Amendment Three is no different.
According to the October Quarterly Financial Report from the Pro-3 (Fair Missouri) and Anti-3 (Clean Missouri) campaigns, Fair Missouri has raised $247,000 in campaign funds. Clean Missouri has significantly outraised Fair Missouri, with the October report totaling $4.1 million. That comes out to $2.9 million raised by Clean Missouri in the October quarter alone.
"There's a ton of dark money coming in from out of state trying to force Missourians to accept the radical political redistricting process that would force us to become extremely gerrymandered just to try to achieve a particular partisan outcome," Bohl said of Clean Missouri's fundraising.
It is true that at least three of Clean Missouri's large donors are from out of state.
According to the October financial report, the campaign received $1.154 million from the North Fund, $300,000 from the National Redistricting Action Fund and $500,000 from the National Education Association; all of which are registered in Washington D.C..
The North Fund is a nonprofit organization that does not have to disclose it's donors, which is commonly referred to as "dark money".
While nonprofits can voluntarily disclose their donors, they are not required to do so by law. The North Fund is also donating to the effort to make Washington D.C. a state and donated $1.5 million to Missouri's pro-Medicaid expansion committee.
Bohl took particular issue with the North Fund and said the North Fund is trying to tell Missourians what is best for them.
"Why are they trying to come in and tell us what's good for Missouri?" he asked. "I think that the Missourians ought to be trying to decide what's best for Missouri representation. And local voices being heard rather than some big money groups from God knows where bringing in millions of dollars to try to tell us what's good for us."
Nicholson said Clean Missouri is trying to grab the attention of as many people as possible to fight Amendment Three.
"We've been talking with anyone who will listen about what the politicians are trying to do with Amendment Three," Nicholson said. "To not only overturn that the clear voter mandate for fair maps, but to put Missouri on the path to be the most gerrymandered state in the United States."
Nicholson also referenced the out-of-state money.
"We have built a huge coalition with support from across the state Republicans, independents, Democrats, and we've been proud to have the support of some philanthropists as well, from organizations that want to make sure that we've got state legislators and state government that's responsive to its people," Nicholson said.
