COLUMBIA - Columbia residents will vote on April 5 to include a 2% use tax on out-of-state online vendors.
The city expects the tax to generate $5.6 million annually. The city's finance director, Matthew Lue, said the application of a use tax is different than creating a new tax entirely.
"The use tax is not necessarily a new tax, it's just a tax that has not been collected," Lue said.
Local stores already have to collect a 2% sales tax, but out-of-state online vendors are exempt from that tax.
"That gives them sort of an unfair advantage when selling similar goods," Lue said.
There's confusion about whether a use tax will make all purchases in Columbia more expensive. However, a use tax and the current sales tax have different applications.
"You would never pay a sales tax and a use tax," Lue said. "It's either one or the other. So you pay a sales tax in your brick and mortar stores, and you pay a use tax when you're purchasing something online."
Some Columbia residents like Toryn Looper didn't even know the tax would be implemented in the first place.
"I didn't know about it, my friends didn't know about it. So if I knew more about it, maybe I'd be more inclined to vote towards that," Looper said.
While the city does provide the tax's information on social media and its website, there is a disconnect among younger generations and the city's communication.
The city hopes that the use tax will incentivize consumers to shop locally. However, Looper said her shopping patterns will stay the same.
"I don't think it would affect my purchase decision at all," Looper explained." Because we come downtown, kind of for the experience and to be able to window shop. So a 2% tax wouldn't really affect that decision."
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce has announced its support for the proposed use tax. Vice President of External Affairs Lily White said the tax will level the playing field between local and out-of-state online vendors and generate crucial revenue for the city government.
"So even if it doesn't necessarily change where someone is buying, it's still recoups that amount of money that would be maintained by the city should that product have been bought locally," White said. "We need to start recouping that money through online sales tax as well to continue to maintain our city maintain the transportation and the police force that we need for our growing community."
Missouri already has a statewide use tax, but cities and counties are allowed to impose their own use taxes as well.