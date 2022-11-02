JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines earlier this year — changing districts for U.S. House and State House. Each state does this every 10 years to accommodate changes in population.
House District 47 is currently represented by Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) who is term-limited and cannot run for re-election.
One political expert argues that it might be a tight race, or may go to the Democrats.
"That seat will likely be competitive," Peverill Squire, a political science professor at MU who specializes in American politics and legislative studies, said. "That's probably the district here in this immediate area that's most likely to flip."
House District 47 covers the northwest part of Boone County. Redistricting cut out the district’s out-of-county residents and extended its reach into Columbia. Republican John Martin faces Democrat Adrian Plank in this contest.
"If Chuck Basye would have run in his district this time, he probably wouldn't have won," Rep. Emily Weber, chair for the Missouri House Democratic Campaign Committee, said.
Rep. Basye agreed and said it would be tough to win the seat.
"Because it now leans to the Democrats by about 6%. So it would be tough," he said. "I did very, very well into rural areas in my district and the three counties that were drawn out of the district. So without that component, [it] now moves into southern Columbia, more into a Democratic area. It'd be very, very tough for me to win."
Rep. Weber said she believes the race between Martin and Plank will come down to a couple 100 votes.
"But we are thinking that's looking good for the Democrats, because we have a candidate [Plank] who is running a really good campaign, and he's got the backing," Rep. Weber said.
Rep. Basye will be a representative until the end of 2022, but on Wednesday, he came to pack up his office before election night. A luncheon was also held Wednesday for Rep. Basye, Rep. Barry Hovis, Rep. Bill Kidd, Rep. Ann Kelley and Rep. Tim Taylor at the Missouri State Capitol.
"Well, it's a little bittersweet. I think it's a good time to go," Rep. Basye said.
After he leaves his position as a state representative, Rep. Bayse will begin working for Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer in January.
Meanwhile, House District 50 used to cover the rural area south of Columbia, like Ashland, but it will now cover the southern part of Columbia. It is represented by Rep. Sara Walsh (R-Ashland) who is not seeking reelection. is Republican James Musgraves is opposed by Democrat Douglas Mann for this seat.
"With Doug Mann, in 50, it's more of a highly Democratic seat," Rep Weber said. "It's not going to be as competitive as 47. So we're looking at as that one as a win as well."
KOMU 8 News reached out to Walsh for further comment, but she was unavailable to be interviewed this week.
"Right now, we are six seats away from breaking the GOP supermajority," Rep Weber said. "And so this would be a way for us to get more checks and balances."