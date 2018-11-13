Fire extinguished on Oakview Drive in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 2200 block of Oakview Drive. According to responders, heavy smoke could be seen from several blocks away. Firefighters at the scene reported thick smoke and fire coming out of the rear of the building.

Jefferson City Fire Department said the fire appeared to be an accident and is thought to have started on or near an electric blanket on the house's back porch.

All occupants were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.