COLUMBIA - Electric car owners are reaping the rewards of their purchase as the national fuel prices reached an all-time high on Tuesday.
The average price for a gallon of gas across the country hit $4.17 on Tuesday, soaring past the previous record of $4.11 per gallon that was set in July of 2008.
While the majority of Americans will be paying the most they ever have at the pumps, electric car owners will be charging up their vehicles for next to nothing.
According to Kelley Blue Book, the price of an electric car is almost $10,000 more than the average price of all vehicles on the market. However, as gas prices reach unprecedented levels, the financial hurdle of buying an electric vehicle is getting smaller.
Chris Merchant, an Indiana resident who stopped in Columbia on Tuesday to charge his Tesla, saw the rising fuel prices last year as an opportunity to finance an electric car.
"It just seemed to make sense," Merchant said. "At that time, I was spending about $600 to $700 a month on fuel. I was initially looking at it from an investment standpoint."
Seeing the benefits of being unbound to fluctuations in fuel prices, Merchant is fixed on driving electric.
"I don't think I will ever go back to owning a non-electric vehicle ever again," Merchant said.
Electric cars make up just 2.6 percent of the vehicle market, but that number is certain to grow as gas prices are forecasted to continue to escalate. President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil on top of a long list of sanctions on Tuesday in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
While the rising gas prices are frightening to many, not everyone is ready to pursue alternative fuel options.
Ian Holck, a Columbia resident, says he will not be changing his driving habits anytime soon.
"I have never once thought of owning an electric car," Holck said. "Gas inflation's not going to steer my opinion on owning an electric car."
In Missouri, gas prices are expected to reach the highest rate in the state's history in the coming weeks. Still, like so many other middle-class people across the country, Holck says gas-powered cars are much more feasible for everyday use.
"It's a necessity to drive to get to work, get home. I work, so I'll pay the price," Holck said.
Despite being at its highest point in several years, Missouri’s gas prices rank among the lowest in the country at $3.73 per gallon.