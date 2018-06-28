Electrical equipment causes fire at Tipton Correctional Center

TIPTON - Electrical equipment caused a fire to break out at the Tipton Correctional Center Thursday afternoon, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

A local fire department responded to the institution around 4 p.m. after fire alarms went off in the administration building.

Smoke was detected in the upper floor of the building which holds electrical and air handling equipment. The fire department found some of the equipment smoldering.

Non-essential personnel in the administration building evacuated, and no one was injured.

The local fire department found no structural damage to the building.