Electrical fault causes fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A family of four is getting help from the Red Cross after a fire forced them from their home Sunday night.
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Francis St. at 8:22 p.m.
Smoke detectors alerted the family to the fire, and they managed to escape without injury.
The cause of the fire was determined to be "electrical nature" and was largely confined to one room.
The department wants to remind everyone to test and change batteries in all smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors regularly.
