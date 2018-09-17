Electrical Work Allows Alley Closure

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia announced that beginning Tuesday, June 19, Columbia Hospitality Management LLC will have the east-west alley between Broadway and Cherry streets closed from 7th Street to 8th Street.

The alley will remain closed through Friday, June 22. The closure will allow for a new underground electrical line to be installed.

Pedestrians and motorists are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.