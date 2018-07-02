Elementary school classmates get gifts to help them grieve

FERGUSON (AP) - Children at Jamyla Bolden's grade school now have teddy bears and books to help them get through their grieving process.

Jamyla was shot to death Aug. 18 when shots were fired into the house in Ferguson where she was doing homework on her mother's bed. A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged last week with second-degree murder.

On Monday, the 325 kids who attend Koch Elementary School received the gifts, donated through the Center of Social Justice and Empowerment. The bears were from St. Louis-based Build-A-Bear Workshop. Organizers say the goal was to show the kids that people care about them.

Jamyla's funeral was Saturday, and many of her classmates attended the service.