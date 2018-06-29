Elementary School Evacuated After Power Line Struck

CAMDEN COUNTY - Hurricane Deck Elementary School evacuated the building Monday after a power line fell.

The Camden County Sheriff's Department said a semi truck hit a power line at the intersection of Missouri Highway 5 and Lake Road 5-33. The power line fell across a road and on top of a parked car in the parking lot of the school. Nobody was in the car.

The Sheriff's Department said those inside the school evacuated because the inside of the building smelled like smoke.

CoMo Electric has resolved the issue and the road is open. Sunrise Beach Police and Fire were nvestigating the scene Monday afternoon.

There are no reported injuries.