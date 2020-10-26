COLUMBIA - The first snowfall of the season came on Monday and elementary school pick-up ran relatively smoothly according to some parents.
It has been exactly one week since the return of in-person classes for Columbia Public Schools elementary students. Protocols have changed for drop-off and pick-up to help maintain social distancing.
Teachers have students wait inside the school while parents line up to pick up their kids. Teachers communicate through walkie-talkies to send students out in small groups at a time while their parents are close to the entrance.
CPS parent Courtney Evans said pick-up for the first snowfall ran with no issues compared to previous years.
"On the first snow day, it has been a little crazy because of all the snow," Evans said. "Everyone is very, very cautious. We got everyone a little afraid of running around, but I think everything went pretty well though. It wasn't as bad as it could be for the first snow, so I'll take it."
Evans said she likes the new protocols the schools are taking with pick-up and drop-off because it is a lot more organized.
"I think the drop-off and the pick-up has gone smoothly," Evans said. "Kids are able to keep their distance since they are in different spaces, and it's actually very quiet and calm in the morning, in comparison to how it used to be. So, I actually like the changes. They've been pretty good."
Elementary schools are working hard to make sure kids maintain social distancing and to have kids get picked up in a timely manner.