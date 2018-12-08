Elementary school robbed after suspects broke into classroom trailer

BOONE COUNTY - The sheriff's department responded to Two Mile Prairie Elementary School after suspects broke in and stole property on the morning of Friday, August 25.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said the suspects broke into four classroom trailers and stole copper wiring to three of the trailers as well as electronic and camera equipment.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan says copper thefts are more likely to happen in low populated areas.

"Most of these copper thefts are occurring in more remote areas. A lot of times you'll have an abandoned home where nobody has been around and the thieves will go and take the copper wiring. Maybe months later the property owner notices theft," O'Sullivan said. "We don't see a whole lot of copper theft out of residential neighborhoods because there is too much activity there during the day. I think it would be somewhat difficult to go out in the middle of a large subdivision during the day and start stealing."

Columbia Public Schools spokesperson said the kids were moved inside the school building for the day and were not affected in any way.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to their arrest, if you have information on the incident please contact CrimeStoppers at 95730 875-TIPS.