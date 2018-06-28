Elementary school teachers hold unconventional conference

JEFFERSON CITY - An unconventional conference geared toward mid-Missouri elementary school teachers will take place Monday morning.

The event, ElemEdCamp, has teachers putting away PowerPoint presentations. There will not be a speaker at the front of the room. Instead, all of the sessions will be discussion based.

South Elementary's Library Media Specialist Melanie Thompson helped organize the event.

"It's a lot about the discussions that you have more so than formal presentation," Thompson said. "It's casual. Teachers sit and talk to each other rather than someone at the front of the room talking at them."

Event organizers told teachers to bring ideas of what they want to learn more or teach others about.

Forty teachers from around mid-Missouri registered for the conference, but Thompson said registration wasn't required so many more teachers may show up.

"I think students will benefit because their teachers will talk to each other and find out strategies that work and that their teacher can take back and implement in the classroom," Thompson said. "Making it a better learning environment for our students."

There are door prizes, ranging from stationary to electronic whiteboards, at the conference.