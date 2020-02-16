Elementary Schools Avoid No Child Act

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Two elementary schools are benefiting from a change in state calculations that let them make sufficient academic progress under the federal No Child Left Behind Act. Most students at Jefferson and Blanchard elementary schools in Cape Girardeau failed to meet the proficiency target. But officials said a "safe habor" provision in the federal law rewards schools for improving test scores even if they fail to meet target goals established by the state. So, the district will not have to transfer students to better-performing elementary schools.