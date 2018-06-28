Elementary Students Raise Money for Cancer Research

HALLSVILLE - Elementary students started "Pennies for Patients" on Monday.

Students at Hallsville Elementary School participate in the program which benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. It funds blood cancer research and provides education and patient services.

Last year students raised more than $2,000 and hope to raise even more this year.

The fundraiser begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday when students hear information on how blood cancer affects other students and how a kindergarten teacher survived cancer.