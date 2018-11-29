Eleven CMU Football Players Named All-HAAC

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist University had 11 players recognized when the 2012 All-Heart of America Athletic Conference Football Teams were announced on Tuesday.

Defensive end Trevor Robinson and punter Erick Roe were named to the first-team.

Robinson has been a member of the all-conference teams for three seasons. The Visalia, Calif., native rewrote the Central Methodist record books during his career in Fayette, ending with the most career sacks (27.5) in school history. In the NAIA in 2012, Robinson ranked fifth in sacks per game (1.0), seventh in total sacks (9.5), 13th in tackles for loss per game (1.6) and 14th in total tackles for loss (16). He ranked third on the team with 55 total tackles and first with two fumble recoveries.

In his first year on the football team, Roe ranked 22nd in the NAIA in punt average (39.0) as the Eagles ranked 22nd in net punting (38.6). The Weston, Mo., product totaled 42 punts for 1636 yards, including a long of 71.

Left tackle Bo Amos and running back Burton Iosefa were second-team picks.

Amos was a second-team choice for the second year in a row. The Lee's Summit, Mo., product helped the Green and Black rank seventh in the NAIA in rushing offense per game (254.800) and set a new single-season school record for total rushing at 2548 yards, good for ninth in the NAIA.

Iosefa was an all-conference pick for the second consecutive season. A native of San Jose, Calif., he ranked 32nd in the NAIA in rushing yards per game (84.0) and 33rd in total rushing (840).

Free safety Bryan Plenge was a third-team honoree in 2012 after being named to the honorable mention unit last year. The Kahoka, Mo., product ranked 28th in the NAIA in interceptions per game (0.4) and 30th in interceptions (4). He ranked second on the team with 64 total tackles.

Left guard Jake McSpadden, fullback Cleave Perryman, kicker Ezequiel Rivera, defensive tackle Tama Hugo, linebacker Conner White and strong safety Ryan Restemayer were honorable mention selections.

McSpadden, from Branson, Mo., has been a two-year starter and two-year honorable mention pick.

Perryman, a native of Ozark, Mo., ranked first on the squad in rushing touchdowns (5) and second in rushing attempts (124) and rushing yards (615). His 71-yard touchdown scamper against Graceland University was the longest rush of the season for the Eagles.

In the NAIA, Rivera ranked 36th in made field goals (6). The Corona, Calif., native has been an all-conference pick for two seasons and tied a school-record with a 55-yard field goal versus Culver-Stockton College.

Hugo, from Pago Pago, American Samoa, totaled 18 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 10 games, including nine starts. Hugo led a front four that ranked 24th in the NAIA in sacks per game (2.3), 26th in total sacks, (23.0), and 30th in total defense per game (329.2) and 30th in rushing defense per game (142.4).

White, a native of Jefferson City, Mo., ranked second on the team with 10 tackles for loss and fourth with 52 total tackles. Restemayer, from Sullivan, Mo., was fifth for Central Methodist with 49 total tackles. Both players led a back seven that ranked 37th in the NAIA pass defense per Game (186.8), 41st in scoring defense per game (26.0) and 47th in pass defense efficiency (125.9).