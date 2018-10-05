Elks gore 2 at St. Louis County park in just over 2 weeks

VALLEY PARK (AP) — Charging elk have gored two people in a suburban St. Louis park after they ignored warnings to not approach the animals.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that one woman was hurt Sunday and another Sept. 30 at Lone Elk Park in western St. Louis County, near the town of Valley Park.

Nature photographer Kent Burgess says he watched the most recent goring. He says a bull's large antlers connected with a woman's arm and she started to bleed.

St. Louis County Department of Parks and Recreation assistant director Tom Ott says that the other woman was gored in the lower back. Rangers say she was taken to a hospital but was able to walk afterward.

More warning signs have been added, and Ott says additional patrols are being considered.