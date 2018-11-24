Elliott stops 27 shots as Blues shut out Maple Leafs 3-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Brian Elliott stopped 27 shots for his third shutout of the season and 28th of his career as the St. Louis Blues topped the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 on Saturday night.

Alexander Steen extended his scoring streak to a career-high nine games with a goal and an assist, and Kevin Shattenkirk and T.J. Oshie also had goals for St. Louis. The win was No. 685 for Blues coach Ken Hitchcock, who passed former Maple Leafs coach Pat Quinn and moved into sole possession of fifth place on the career victories list.

St. Louis is 4-0-1 during its seven-game homestand and has earned a point in eight straight games. The Blues, who have not lost to Toronto since Jan. 29, 2008 (6-0-2), are 11-3-2 against Eastern Conference teams, best in the NHL.