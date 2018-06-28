Ellis Fischel to Affiliate with MD Anderson Cancer Center

COLUMBIA - Top University of Missouri officials announced Friday the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center will become an affiliate of the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The President of MD Anderson said MU will become the first academic institution to join the member network.

MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin said the move will bring an elite cancer center to the region which will provide better care to its patients and will show the people the committment the center has to provide the best care possible.

"It really confirms the quality of care and the committment of excellence that University of Missouri Health Center has, for all the things they do, but really for cancer treatment," Loftin said.

MU System President Tim Wolfe said this move will improve cancer treatment in the area.

"Now we can extend our capabilities in diagnosis and treatment care of cancer by reaching out to these great physicians and the great research that takes place at the number one cancer research institution in the world," Wolfe said.

The inpatient and outpatient cancer care was consolidated in 2013 into the center it is today, a $50 million facility at University Hospital.

The center was the first cancer center built west of the Mississippi.

Among those in attendance were MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin and UM System President Tim Wolfe.