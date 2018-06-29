Ellis Library Closes After Fire

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri's Ellis library will remain closed all day Saturday, after an early morning fire. The library and the State Historical Society suffered moderate smoke and water damage on the first and second floors. Automatic sprinklers controlled the flames until crews responded to the library, causing the water damage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown. The Columbia Fire Department and MUPD are investigating the fire. The damage estimate is still unknown.