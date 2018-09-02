Ellisville City Manager Fired

ELLISVILLE - The St. Louis County town of Ellisville, where a battle over the fate of the mayor dragged on for months, is now without a city manager.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Ellisville City Council on Monday voted to terminate the job of Kevin Bookout. Mayor Adam Paul, who supported the firing, says the vote was 4-2 with one abstention.

Paul says the firing is "with cause," so Bookout will not receive severance pay. Bookout's annual salary was about $115,000.

Paul declined to say why Bookout was fired.

The town's city attorney was fired earlier this year. And Bookout was a key figure in impeachment proceedings against Paul, who was removed from office but later reinstated by a judge.