Ellisville Mayor Facing Possible Impeachment

ELLISVILLE, Mo. - The mayor of the St. Louis County town of Ellisville has been suspended and a hearing is scheduled for March 20 to consider his impeachment.

The Ellisville City Council voted Tuesday to suspend Mayor Adam Paul for up to 45 days pending a permanent decision on his future. The vote came despite the fact that nearly two dozen people spoke on his behalf at the meeting.

City Attorney Paul Martin wrote an 11-page resolution that accuses the mayor of among other things giving illegal orders to employees, secretly recording conversations in an effort to intimidate employees, and drinking and using profanity on the job.

Paul expects to be impeached, but also predicts he'll eventually win in court.